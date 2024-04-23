General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways H.M.K.W. Bandara passes away
General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways, H. M. K. W. Bandara, passed away this morning (April 23) due to a sudden illness.
According to sources, he succumbed to his illness while being rushed to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.
Engineer Bandara was appointed as the railways chief in November 2023 following the retirement of his predecessor.
He was educated at the Science College in Matale and obtained his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Peradeniya and the University of Moratuwa.
In 1996, he joined Sri Lanka Railways as an Assistant District Engineer and has served in various roles including District Engineer, Deputy Chief Engineer, Chief Engineer (Roads and Industries), and Additional General Manager (Infrastructure) throughout his career.
