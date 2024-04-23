NPP requests confirmation from SJB for proposed debate

April 23, 2024

The National People’s Power (NPP) has sent a letter to the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), requesting confirmation of their participation in the proposed debate between NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake and SJB leader Sajith Premadasa.

In the letter, NPP has expressed willingness to accommodate the debate on a date chosen by SJB from the options of May 07, 09, 13, or 14.

Additionally, it has been conveyed that once the date is selected by SJB, further discussions regarding the timing and duration of the debate can take place.

Below is the letter sent by NPP to SJB: