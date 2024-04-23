Two killed in police shooting at Moragahahena

Posted by Editor on April 23, 2024 - 7:00 am

Two individuals died after police opened fire at a three-wheeler that failed to comply with orders to stop.

The incident occurred near the tire factory in Moragahahena.

Meanwhile, another individual who was inside the vehicle at the time managed to escape.

The deceased individuals, aged 42 and 35, were residents of Thanamalvila.

Police reported recovering a firearm from the three-wheeler.