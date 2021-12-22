GMOA strike continues – Patients severely inconvenienced

The island-wide strike action launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) over several demands including the transfer of doctors without the approval of the Transfer Board, continues today (December 22) for the second day.

Patients who had arrived at hospitals seeking medical treatment were highly inconvenienced.

Meanwhile, GMOA Assistant Secretary Dr. Samantha Ananda told the media that as they had not yet received any solid and satisfactory response from the Health Ministry, they would continue the strike tomorrow as well.

They resorted to trade union action over several demands and against the arbitrary move by the Secretary to the Ministry of Health to grant post internship appointments.

However, emergency services at all hospitals have not been disrupted during the time of the strike while the strike does not affect the functions at maternity hospitals, children’s hospitals, Cancer Hospital, Maharagama.

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Ministry (Medical Services) Dr G. Wijesuriya said no fault had taken place from their side as the internship appointments had been made based on merit order in a transparent manner.