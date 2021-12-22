Two dead in bowser truck-lorry collision on Southern Expressway

Two persons were killed and another injured following a collision between a truck and a bowser between Kapuduwa and Palatuwa area on the Southern Expressway this morning (December 22).

A browser traveling towards Mattala from Kottawa had collided with a carelessly parked lorry traveling in the same direction.

A 72 year old resident of Kadawatha who was in the truck has died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old driver of the bowser truck also died on admission to the Matara Hospital. He was identified as a resident of Gonawala area.

The assistant of the Bowser vehicle is currently receiving treatment at the Matara Hospital with critical injuries, police said.