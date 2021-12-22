Dullas regrets mocking Mangala’s fuel price formula

Cabinet spokesperson Dullas Alahapperuma said although they initially mocked the late Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera’s fuel pricing formula, when they were in the Opposition, he now believes a price formula of that nature could be useful to overcome ramifications and public outcry on abrupt price increases.

He claimed that even the current Energy Minister was contemplating on reintroducing the said formula.

“When the late Finance Minister introduced the fuel price formula, we were in the act of ridiculing it, while sitting in the Opposition, at the time. However, I now feel there should be a realistic mechanism to control the fuel prices,” he stressed.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Thameenah Razeek)