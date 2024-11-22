Professor Gomika Udugamasooriya appointed Senior Advisor to President on Science and Technology
Professor Gomika Udugamasooriya has been appointed Senior Advisor to the President on Science and Technology, the President’s Media Division (PMD) announced.
Prof. Udugamasooriya, affiliated with the University of Houston and the MD Anderson Cancer Research Center in the United States, received his appointment letter today (November 22) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, handed over by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.
An alumnus of D.S. Senanayake College in Colombo, Prof. Udugamasooriya holds a specialized degree in Chemistry from the University of Colombo. He earned his Ph.D. from Wayne State University in Michigan, USA, and completed postdoctoral research at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
A holder of numerous patents, Professor Udugamasooriya’s decision to transition from his role in U.S. public service to take up the honorary position of Senior Advisor on Science and Technology is a significant development, the PMD stated.
He previously served as Associate Professor of Medicinal Chemistry in the Department of Pharmacological and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Houston and as Adjunct Professor in the Department of Cancer Systems Imaging at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Professor Gomika Udugamasooriya appointed Senior Advisor to President on Science and Technology November 22, 2024
- Lohan Ratwatte’s wife further remanded until December 2, 2024 November 22, 2024
- Excavation begins near Veyangoda to uncover reported treasure November 22, 2024
- Thai vets plan to trim tusks of Muthu Raja, elephant repatriated from Sri Lanka November 22, 2024
- Sri Lanka to provide fuel-efficient vehicles for MPs to cut tax waste November 22, 2024