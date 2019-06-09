United People’s Freedom Alliance Parliamentarian Ranjith De Zoysa says former Secretary of Defence Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Party’s Presidential Candidate.

Speaking to media in Embilipitiya, MP Zoysa said the SLPP is not prepared to form an alliance with what he termed as ‘Placard Only Parties’.

In response to a statement made by Parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara, MP Zoysa said his faction will not facilitate the demands made by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party faction and has decided to field former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the next Presidential Candidate.

MP Jayasekara was recently quoted as saying, that coalition talks between the SLFP and SLPP will be held on the basis of Maithripala Sirisena being nominated as the next Presidential Candidate and Mahinda Rajapaksa being appointed for the Premiership.

The next Presidential Polls is slated to be held later this year.

(Source: News Radio)