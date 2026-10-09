Gotabaya appeals to Supreme Court over Easter attacks probe

October 9, 2026 - 2:33 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against a Court of Appeal order dismissing his petition seeking to prevent his arrest in connection with investigations into the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

The earlier petition sought a court order preventing his arrest under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in connection with the investigations.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and several others have been named as respondents in the appeal.