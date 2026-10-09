Private bus banned after collision with Metro bus in Athurugiriya

October 9, 2026 - 3:01 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

A private bus involved in a collision with a Metro bus in Athurugiriya has been temporarily banned from operating after an inspection found that it had not been properly maintained.

According to Sri Lanka Police, the private bus was inspected by an Examiner of Motor Vehicles on October 8, 2026, at the request of Athurugiriya Police. Following the inspection, the examiner issued a temporary order prohibiting the bus from operating.

The private bus, which operates on the Athurugiriya–Pettah route, collided with a Metro bus travelling on the Millennium City–Pettah route while reversing from the Athurugiriya bus stand across the main road. The accident occurred in front of the Route 170 bus stop in Athurugiriya town.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Athurugiriya Police are taking steps today (October 9, 2026) to obtain CCTV footage of the accident and report the facts to the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

Police also confirmed that both bus drivers underwent drug tests, which showed that neither driver had used drugs.