Gotabaya named SLPP’s Presidential Candidate
The former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been officially announced as the Presidential Candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) by party leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Addressing the gathering Mahinda Rajapaksa said a leader who prioritises the country is essential for the country’s growth.
CONGRATULATIONS
now formulate a winning policy
agriculture central to economic development and amat least 10 percent of the GDP or more to be spent on agriculture. Fertiliser subsidies to be brought back, Agricutural extension strengthened and they should be made to follow a policy dictetaed by you and the extension department to publish quarterly reports.
Batalagoda should report on the progress made there in producing hybrid paddy seed. Batalagoda should seek chinese expertise on hybrid seed production program. s is Batalagoa has yet to produce a single hybrid seed.
Foreign exchamge should be uder the control of the Central bank and money merchants
In Sri Lanka politics is a sexually transmitted disease. It all started with Bandaranayake and his family then Rajapaksa and his offsprings and to be followed by Premadasa and Sirisena. They all did one thing and only one thing. They paralyse the country. That JR is the biggest culprit. No where in the world has such a family orientated political system.