Gotabaya named SLPP’s Presidential Candidate

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

The former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been officially announced as the Presidential Candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) by party leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Addressing the gathering Mahinda Rajapaksa said a leader who prioritises the country is essential for the country’s growth.