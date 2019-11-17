The Elections Commission declared that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been elected as the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

On behalf of the Elections Commission, the Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa who contested under the flower bud symbol has emerged as the winner of Presidential Election 2019.

According to the final result of the presidential election,

Final Result

Symbol Candidate Votes Gotabaya Rajapaksa 6,924,255 Sajith Premadasa 5,564,239 Anura Dissanayake 418,553 Mahesh Senanayake 49,655

Accordingly, Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the Presidential election with a majority of 1,360,016 votes.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is due to take oaths as the 7th President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka at the Ruwanweli Maha Saya in Anuradhapura tomorrow (November 17)