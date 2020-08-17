Government Analyst’s Department worker arrested with heroin
Posted in Local News
Police have arrested an employee of the Government Analyst’s Department with over 18 grams of heroin.
The suspect was arrested last evening while travelling on a motorbike in Moratuwahena, based on a tipoff received by the Athurugiriya Police.
The 28-year-old suspect, a resident of Matara, is due to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today.
Further investigations are being carried out by the Athurugiriya Police.
(Source: News Radio)
