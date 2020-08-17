While insisting all communities should be united through brotherhood instead of spreading extremism and racism, Minister of Justice, Ali Sabry PC, said a large number of people, including those living in the North and East have joined the Government’s progressive programme.

He said to create an environment for all the people to live without any discrimination, everyone needs to go beyond racist political ideologies and work on a nationalist political ideology instead.

Sabry was speaking at a felicitation ceremony in honour of newly appointed Ministers and Members of Parliament, organised by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Muslim Federation (SLPPMF) in Mount Lavinia yesterday (16). There are extremists representing all communities. But none of them will be able to stop our programme, he said.

He further said that various individuals were trying to mislead the people by spreading various misconceptions about the Government and that all those are being rejected by the people themselves. People have rejected racism in the last General Election. Sinhala-Buddhists, as well as Muslims have rejected racism and given a very good message, he said. Speaking further, Sabry went on to say “President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the entire Government are working to create an environment where people of all communities can live with dignity without being subjected to any discrimination.”

Meanwhile, Governor of the North Western Province, A.J.M. Muzammil, who attended the event, said the last General Election proved that Sinhala-Buddhists were not racists. He said this was the reason why the people had rejected the claims of politicians such as Rauff Hakeem, Rishad Bathiudeen, Azath Salley and Mujibur Rahman, who are trying to gain political advantage through spreading racism.

He also thanked the President and the Prime Minister for their decision to offer Sabry a ministerial post such as the post of Minister of Justice, irrespective of race or religion, and appealed to the people to support the expansion of the Government’s programme throughout the country, without considering any racial or religious differences.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Buddhika Samaraweera)