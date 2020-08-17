The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says the water supply to several areas across the island has been disrupted owing to the power outage in the country.

The Communications Unit of the Water Board said certain areas are receiving water at a low pressure.

According to the NWSDB it will take nearly 3 to 5 hours to restore the water supply once the power supply is restored.

Thereby, the NWSDB advises the general public to use water sparingly in the meantime.

An island wide power outage is prevalent since 12:35 this afternoon owing to a technical malfunction at the Kerawalapitiya Power Grid.

Meanwhile, severe traffic congestion is also reported along several roads in Colombo due to traffic lights not functioning as a result of the power failure.