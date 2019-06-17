Our aim is to emulate the dignified royal tradition of the Lichchavi Kings, whereby people would meet peacefully, discuss issues peacefully and disperse peacefully, to ensure good governance and build a united and prosperous nation, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday.

The Premier was speaking after switching on illuminations at the second day of the Mihintale Aloka Pooja organized by the Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Limited (ANCL) for the 57th occasion at the Mihintale Meda Maluwa last evening.

The PM said there were elements in the country with petty political objectives trying to create instability in both social and political spheres. He said that whatever the obstacles and challenges, the government was determined to overcome them and ensure good governance and usher unity and prosperity.

Speaking on the Mihintale sacred city development Wickremesinghe said he has entrusted the responsibilities in this regards on Ministers Sajith Premadasa, Ravi Karunanayake, P. Harrison and Chandrani Bandara and Minister Vajira Abeywardene will coordinate it.

The Prime Minister also noted that he agrees with the Mihintale Rajamaha Viharadhipathi that Mihintale should be declared as a National Heritage. The Prime Minister added that he has instructed Central Cultural Fund to accelerate archaeological excavations in the Anuradhapura Maha Vihara zone to unearth the remnants of further evidence on the country’s dignified and prosperous Buddhist civilisation and culture.

Mihintale Rajamaha Viharadhipathi Ven. Walawahengunawewe Dhammarathana Thera made an anusasana and ANCL General Manager Abhaya Amaradasa made the welcome speech. The three-day Aloka Pooja Pinkama is held to commemorate the advent of Arahant Mahinda Thera and the establishment of the Buddha Sasana in Sri Lanka.

It is held with the patronage of Mihintale Rajamaha Viharadhipathi Ven. Walawahengunawewe Dhammarathana Thera and under the directions of ANCL (Lake House) Chairman and Managing Director Krishantha Cooray. The event is jointly sponsored by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Dialog, Ceylon Biscuits Limited, Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation, DFCC Bank and the National Savings Bank.

(Government News Portal)