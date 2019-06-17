51 suspects were arrested when the Police raided a party in the Belihuloya area in Balangoda yesterday.

According to the Police STF the party had been arranged via social media. The suspects were arrested for the possession of a number of drugs.

Police recovered heroin, cocaine and other dangerous narcotics.

Police said the suspects were from Kandy, Mirigama, Kahawatte and Ratnapura.

Celebrations had commenced on Saturday night, police said.

The suspects and the contraband have been handed over to the Ratnapura police for further investigations.