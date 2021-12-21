Government Medical Officers Association to launch an indefinite strike from 8:00 am

The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) will launch an indefinite island wide strike action from 8:00 am today (December 21).

According to sources GMOA stated the strike will be launched at all hospitals attributing the trade union action to several unresolved issues and the strike will be based on seven key demands, including equal access to health services in all parts of the country.

However, the strike will not be carried out at children’s hospitals, maternity hospitals, cancer hospitals, and COVID treatment centres while Intensive Care Units and vaccination centres at hospitals will continue operations.

Daily functions such as OPDs and ward services will be suspended.