Vaccination Card MANDATORY to visit public places from 1st January 2022

Sri Lanka’s Health Minister has announced that the possession of the Vaccination Card will be made mandatory to visit public places from the 1st of January 2022.

In a tweet on Tuesday (21), Minister Keheliya Rambukwella urged the people to get vaccinated.

Beginning 01st January 2022, #COVID19SL vaccination cards will be made mandatory to access public spaces in #lka. If you haven’t already received it, i urge you to #GetVaccinatedNow. #StaySafe #WearAMask — Keheliya Rambukwella (@Keheliya_R) December 20, 2021