Vaccination Card MANDATORY to visit public places from 1st January 2022

COVID-19 vaccination card in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Health Minister has announced that the possession of the Vaccination Card will be made mandatory to visit public places from the 1st of January 2022.

In a tweet on Tuesday (21), Minister Keheliya Rambukwella urged the people to get vaccinated.

