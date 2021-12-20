Fuel prices increased in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices have been increased with effect from today (December 21), the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said.

Accordingly,the price of a litre of Petrol (92 Octane) has been increased by Rs. 20 (from Rs. 157 to 177), Petrol (95 Octane) increased by Rs. 23 (from Rs. 184 to 207),

Auto Diesel increased by Rs. 10 (from Rs. 111 to 121), Super Diesel increased by Rs.15 (from Rs. 144 to 159) while Kerosene increased by Rs. 10, (from Rs. 77 to 87).

Accordingly, the new fuel prices are as follows:

Petrol 92 octane – Rs. 177.00

Petrol 95 octane – Rs. 207.00

Diesel – Rs. 121.00

Super Diesel – Rs. 159.00

Kerosene – Rs. 87.00