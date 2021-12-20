Patients severely affected due to 24-hour token strike launched

Patients have been severely inconvenienced due to the 24-hour strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) from 8.00 a.m. this morning (20) at all hospitals and medical institutions in 05 districts in the island.

The association said that the strike will be carried out in Mannar, Trincomalee, Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts.

The trade union action was launched over the deployment of post-internship doctors without the approval of the transfer board.

The GMOA said however emergency services will not be affected due to the strike.