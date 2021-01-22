Government must protect COVID patients rights – UNP

Chairman of the United National Party Wajira Abeywardana says the government must move to a programme to protect the rights of coronavirus patients.

Abeywardana speaking to media in Galle said, several concerns have arisen as security units have intervened in the health sector.

The Former MP claimed patients escaping treatment centres has become a concern at present to authorities.

He claimed the Police need not be brought into the matter and proposed home quarantine if an individual tests positive for the virus and is not exhibiting severe symptoms.

Abeywardana noted the government must secure the rights of infected persons during the pandemic, while not instilling fear in them.

He noted fear of the virus in patients would increase death rates, while also noting the government must correct their approach towards patients.

(Source: News Radio)