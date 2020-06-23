Government not responsible for Karuna’s comment – Dinesh

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena says the government cannot take responsibility for a statement made by Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan pertaining to his past.

Speaking to media in Kandy Minister Gunawardena said his statement should be investigated and suitable action should be taken.

The Minister added the government and society alike are against persons who take up arms to stand against democracy and the democratic framework.

He noted if crimes have been committed, it is the responsibility of the government to investigate and take action.

The Minister said Karuna Amman’s statements related to his past or political life cannot be the government’s responsibility.

Minister Gunawardena added investigations must be carried out while the truth must be revealed.

He said he hopes Geneva has heard of Karuna Amman’s statement, so the West is aware of the brutality of the LTTE.

