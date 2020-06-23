Karuna informs CID he is unable to give a statement
Posted in Local News
Former Deputy Minister Vinyagamoorthy Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman has informed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) through his lawyer today that he is currently unable to provide a statement as he is unwell, police said.
Karuna Amman was summoned to the CID to record a statement today over his comments claiming to have committed crimes during his time with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).
