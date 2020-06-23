International Drug Traffickers Behind April 2019 Attacks – Former President

Former President Maithripala Sirisena said International Drug Barons are behind the 2019 Apri 21st attacks.

The Former President said his program against the drug menace caused serious issues to International Drug Barons.

Speaking in Hingurakgoda on Monday (22) Sirisena said the drug traffickers made great attempts to remove him from office and disgrace him in front of the people.

The Former Head of State went on to note, the State Intelligence Service informed him that incarcerated drug traffickers had discussed inside prison walls of way to assassinate him.

Maithripala Sirisena went on to note, during his rule notorious drug barons such as Makandure Madush were arrested and sentenced by courts.

