Government suppressing people’s economic conditions – JVP

The JVP says the people must rally against the government’s actions to suppress the economic conditions of the people.

Leader of the JVP Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the JVP will stand against the government’s oppression towards the people.

He charged the government of deceiving the public adding that this was true in the case of the Rs.5,000 relief provided to those affected by the coronavirus.

He claimed the JVP will stand firmly against the undemocratic actions of the government, including the promises they made that have not been fulfilled.

(Source: News Radio)