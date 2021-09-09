Government takes over Polonnaruwa mills’ rice stocks

Rice stocks, which were in warehouses belonging to large scale rice mill owners in Polonnaruwa, were taken over by the Government yesterday on the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, the rice stocks belonging to ‘Nipuna, Lathpandura, Araliya, Hiru, New Rathna and Suriya’ rice mills were taken over to the Government under the direct supervision of Essential Services Commissioner Major General Senerath Niwunhella and the Consumer Affairs Authority Chairman Major General (Rtd) Shantha Dissanayake.

The rice stocks were taken over at the guaranteed prices announced by the Government and transported to Sathosa outlets. The Government aims to release these stocks to the consumers as soon as possible.

(Source: Daily News)