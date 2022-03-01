Government to extend tourist visas of Ukrainians and Russians in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal made by the Minister of Tourism to extend the visa period of Russian and Ukrainian tourists for a period of two-months free of charge.
Currently there are 11,463 Russian tourists and 3,993 Ukrainian tourists in Sri Lanka. The growing political crisis between Russia and Ukraine has made it difficult for them to return to their home countries.
