‘Government trying to arrest Harin Fernando’

The opposition today accused the government of attempting to arrest Parliamentarian Harin Fernando based on a statement made in Parliament.

The opposition is of the view that the government is attempting to arrest MP Fernando under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and detained him after he revealed a number of details pertaining to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Chief Opposition Whip Parliamentarian Lakshman Kiriella said several MPs of the ruling party had lodged a complaint which implied that MP Harin Fernando had made false statements in Parliament.

MP Kiriella said all Parliamentarians can make statements in Parliament under Parliament privileges without being questioned or detained by law enforcement agencies.

He requested the government to listen to the statements made by the Archbishop of Colombo who noted that it is the responsibility of the government to provide answers to the concerns raised by the opposition instead of hurling counter allegations.

MP Kiriella added all citizens agreed that the Intelligence Units maintained a relationship with Easter Sunday terrorists, while noting intelligence information received from India were ignored by such units.

Chief Opposition Whip Kiriella said several questions remain unanswered. In response, Chief Government Whip Minister Johnston Fernando said a group of young Parliamentarians led by Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon lodged a complaint against a statement made by MP Harin Fernando in Parliament, as recalled by Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella.

He added that it was not to arrest or detain Parliamentarian Harin Fernando. Minister Johnston Fernando also pointed out that MP Harin Fernando revealed that his family knew of the Easter Sunday attacks prior to the incident.

Minister Fernando requested the Opposition to not politicise the Easter Attacks and MP Fernando’s statement.

He stressed the government will not arrest MP Harin Fernando based on a statement made in Parliament and also requested the opposition to refrain from circulating misinformation.

(Source: News Radio)