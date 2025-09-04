Govt. considers handing over Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence to CID

Posted by Editor on September 4, 2025 - 11:17 am

According to media reports, the government of Sri Lanka is considering handing over the official residence on Wijerama Road, Colombo, currently occupied by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The proposal was discussed at a recent meeting of senior government officials and is part of a broader plan to withdraw the special privileges granted to former Presidents.

A Bill to repeal the Presidents’ Entitlements Act and abolish these privileges was presented to Parliament following Cabinet approval on June 16, 2025, for the Legal Draftsman to prepare the legislation.

The government expects to pass the Bill in Parliament soon.

Once enacted, all facilities provided to former Presidents, including official residences, will be withdrawn, with only pension entitlements retained.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on the constitutionality of the Bill is expected to be submitted to the Speaker shortly.

The official residence on Wijerama Road was previously used by former President Maithripala Sirisena and other senior Ministers.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has said he will vacate the residence once the Bill is passed.