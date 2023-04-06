GPS tracking system for all CEYPETCO fuel tankers

GPS tracking systems will be fixed to all Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) owned fuel tankers by April 15 and the process will be implemented for all private tankers later on, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Minister said this at a progress review meeting with the CEYPETCO and the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) management and its officers this morning (April 06).

Furthermore, they have reviewed the fuel cargo plan for the next 08 weeks, refinery operations and fuel distribution during the festive season during the meeting, according to the Minister.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that decisions were taken to suspend licenses of 40 fuel stations that have continuously not adhered to QR fuel quotas.