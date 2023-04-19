Great possibility that these Toque monkeys will end up in labs – Navin Dissanayake

Expressing his opposition to the government move to export Toque monkeys to China, former Minister Navin Dissanayake said that there is a great possibility that these Toque monkeys will end up in labs and subjected to torture.

“As a former minister of wildlife I am totally against the export of Toque monkeys to China. This is an abomination and should not even be considered,” the former minister tweeted.

He also stated that he is against the move because it is against the Fauna and Flora act of Sri Lanka and endemic species which are protected in Sri Lanka should never be exported en masse.

“They should only be sent abroad on exchange programmes between zoos and it is inhuman knowing fully well that there is a great possibility that they will end up in labs and subjected to torture,” Mr. Dissanayake said adding that “they are beautiful animals and every right to live a full life roaming in their natural habitat.”

(Source: Daily Mirror)