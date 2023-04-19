Dappula De Livera’s lawyer appears before Terrorism Investigation Division

A lawyer representing former Attorney General Dappula de Livera appeared before the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) today (April 19).

Dappula De Livera was summoned to the TID to record a statement over a his controversial statement pertaining to a coup behind the Easter Sunday terror attacks of 2019

Attorney-at-law Dimitra Abeysekara said a seven-page legal objection was submitted to the TID on behalf of Dappula De Livera.

