Former AG Dappula De Livera summoned to Terrorist Investigations Division

Former Sri Lankan Attorney General Dappula De Livera has been summoned to the Terrorist Investigations Division (TID) tomorrow morning (April 19) to record a statement over a controversial statement he had made over the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

Meanwhile, Earlier today (April 18), Sri Lanka’s Justice Minister Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe also said at a Cabinet briefing that he has informed the Attorney General to record a statement from Former Attorney General Dappula de Livera over his statement on the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

In early May 2021, Former Attorney General Dappula De Livera said “There is a Grand Conspiracy with regard to the 2019 April Attacks.”

The Justice Minister said the Former Attorney General made the comment days ahead of his retirement, and noted that Dappula De Livera as the Attorney General at the time should have summoned the Police and ordered them to conduct further investigations if the level of inquiry was insufficient.