Cabinet approval granted for Ceylon Electricity Board restructuring road map

Cabinet approval was granted for the proposed road map & timeline of the restructuring process of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

He said that the final draft of the new electricity act will be presented to the Parliament for approval by the end of May 2023.

“Approval was also granted to establish a reform secretariat, obtain the assistance of development agencies such as ADB, World Bank, USAID and JICA for the process, to conduct a financial and human resource audit and complete the transition process by October 2023,” the Minister said.