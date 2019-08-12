The rally organised by Minister Harin Fernando under the theme Sajith Enawa will be held today (12) at 3:00 p.m. at the Badulla Municipal Grounds with the participation of the UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa, to announce Sajith Premadasa as the UNP Presidential Candidate.

Minister Fernando said that this rally can be considered a turning point of the UNP, and that this rally will confirm the UNP’s Presidential Candidate. He also said that millions of people, including UNP Ministers who want Sajith Premadasa to be the Presidential Candidate, will gather in Badulla today.

He added that this will be a base to build a prosperous country through a strong UNP government and will not be against party regulations.

Meanwhile, a source from the UNP told Ceylon Today that a special meeting will be held between the Deputy Leader of UNP, Sajith Premadasa, and UNP backbenchers tomorrow (13) at 8:00 p.m. at the Hilton Hotel.

The source added that UNP backbenchers are also of the opinion that the UNP Presidential Candidate should be announced before forming the new alliance.

UNP backbenchers believe that the Presidential Candidate should be selected through a vote of UNP Parliamentarians and the party’s Executive Board, the source further said.

According to this source, the letter that will be handed over to the Prime Minister requesting him to take relevant action regarding this matter has been signed by more than 70 members.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Upatissa Perera)