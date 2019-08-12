Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera says that nearly 90,000 projects in the country are being implemented successfully under the Gamperaliya program.

Participating at the inauguration of several development projects in Matara, the Minister disclosed that sum of more than 48 billion rupees had been allocated during the last seven-month period for development work throughout the island under the rural development program.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for the modernization of the Paravi Dupatha Bridge and the Coastal Park in Matara. The work of the project has been allocated 56 million rupees and is expected be completed within three months.The Minister also inaugurated the development of the 2km stretch from Matara to Nandugala of the Matara-Hakmana Road. The government has allocated Rs. 1.3 billion for the project. The compensation paid for houses and shops that will be removed during the construction of the road is Rs. 700 million.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone to renovate the Matara beach gardens.Minister Samaraweera said that by yesterday the Government had launched 98,997 projects from Point Pedro to Dondra through the Gamperaliya program.Out of the money set aside, 12 percent had been allocated for the development of places of religious worship. Of this 85 percent are Buddhist temples. He said that allocation of funds was made only for chief incumbents who went behind politicians in the past. But he said that today funds were being provided for small temples irrespective of political affiliations.

(Government News Portal)