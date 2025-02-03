Harry Jayawardena passes away

Posted by Editor on February 3, 2025 - 8:55 am

Don Harold Stassen Jayawardena, widely known as Harry Jayawardena, has passed away at the age of 82.

He was the chairman of the Stassen Group of Companies, which operates across multiple sectors, including exports, food, agriculture, hotels, and finance.

Forbes had recognized Jayawardena as one of the richest people in Sri Lanka.

Starting his career as a tea trader, he later expanded into various industries, making a significant impact on the country’s economy.

His businesses have provided employment opportunities to thousands.

Details regarding his final rites will be announced later.