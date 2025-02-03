Five arrested for triple murder linked to illegal liquor trade in Ambalantota
Posted by Editor on February 3, 2025 - 10:43 am
Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of three individuals in the Mamadala area of Ambalantota.
According to the police, the suspects were arrested following a joint operation conducted by the Ambalantota, Tangalle, and Hungama police.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the murder occurred as a result of a dispute related to the illegal liquor trade.
