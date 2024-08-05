Aug 05 2024 August 5, 2024 August 5, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Hashan Tillakaratne and his wife Apsari join Samagi Jana Balawegaya

Posted by Editor on August 5, 2024 - 10:32 am
Hashan Tillakaratne and his wife, Apsari Tillakaratne, with Sajith Premadasa

Hashan Tillakaratne and his wife, Apsari Tillakaratne, with Sajith Premadasa

Hashan Tillakaratne, a former cricketer who represented the Sri Lankan cricket team, has joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to express his support for opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.

Hashan Tillakaratne is also the current coach of the Bangladesh women’s cricket team.

In addition to Tillakaratne, his wife, Apsari Tillakaratne, has also joined in supporting the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY