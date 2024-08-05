Hashan Tillakaratne and his wife Apsari join Samagi Jana Balawegaya
Posted by Editor on August 5, 2024 - 10:32 am
Hashan Tillakaratne, a former cricketer who represented the Sri Lankan cricket team, has joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to express his support for opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.
Hashan Tillakaratne is also the current coach of the Bangladesh women’s cricket team.
In addition to Tillakaratne, his wife, Apsari Tillakaratne, has also joined in supporting the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).
