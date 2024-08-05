Sarath Fonseka places bond to run for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on August 5, 2024 - 2:30 pm
Bonds were placed on behalf of Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka today (August 5) to contest in the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka as an independent candidate.
The 2024 Presidential Election is scheduled for September 21, 2024.
Nominations for the Presidential Election will be accepted on August 15, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigns and flees August 5, 2024
- Sarath Fonseka places bond to run for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election August 5, 2024
- Hashan Tillakaratne and his wife Apsari join Samagi Jana Balawegaya August 5, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s postal voting application deadline today August 5, 2024
- Aruna Darshana advances to 400m semifinals at Paris Olympics August 4, 2024