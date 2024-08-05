Sarath Fonseka places bond to run for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election

Bonds were placed on behalf of Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka today (August 5) to contest in the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka as an independent candidate.

The 2024 Presidential Election is scheduled for September 21, 2024.

Nominations for the Presidential Election will be accepted on August 15, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM.