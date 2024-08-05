Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigns and flees
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country with her sister.
Thousands of protesters stormed her official residence in Dhaka.
Hasina, who has led Bangladesh since 2009, is on a helicopter heading to Agartala, India.
Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman is set to address the nation, but his speech has been delayed due to meetings with “stakeholders.”
Hasina’s resignation follows mass protests in Dhaka, with more expected, a day after clashes with police left at least 90 people dead.
Over the past month, around 300 people have been killed as authorities cracked down on anti-government protests.
The unrest began with students demanding the abolition of quotas in civil service jobs and has grown into a broader anti-government movement calling for Hasina’s resignation.
