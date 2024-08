Sri Lanka extends deadline for postal voting applications

The deadline to accept postal voting applications for the Presidential Election in Sri Lanka, originally set for midnight on August 5, has been extended to midnight on August 9, 2024.

According to Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake, this decision was made due to possible postal delays and public requests.

The Elections Commissioner General emphasized that this new deadline will not be extended further under any circumstances.