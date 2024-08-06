Workers’ protest at Dematagoda Yard disrupts train services

Posted by Editor on August 6, 2024 - 9:07 am

Sri Lanka’s Railway Department says that train services from Colombo Fort have been temporarily disrupted due to workers at the Dematagoda Yard withdrawing from duties.

The Railway Department stated that, as a result, there will be delays and cancellations of trains starting from Colombo Fort.

The employees of the Dematagoda Yard have withdrawn from their work in protest against the improper handling of an investigation into the disappearance of an employee.

According to reports, a man who worked as an air-conditioner technician reportedly disappeared yesterday morning (August 5).

Authorities are searching for the worker, and near the well at the railway yard, they discovered his wallet, phone, and a pair of shoes.

Deputy General Manager (Operations) of the Railway Department, N.J. Idipolage said that due to this, the Podi Menike and Badulla Odyssey trains, which were scheduled to depart from Colombo Fort to Badulla in the morning, have not been able to run so far.

He also mentioned that several train journeys will have to be canceled due to the current situation.