Sri Lanka President declares Electricity and Fuel services essential
Posted by Editor on August 6, 2024 - 9:25 am
An Extraordinary Gazette has been issued declaring all services related to electricity supply and the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel as essential services.
It is reported that, on the instructions of Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickramasinghe, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake issued the gazette yesterday (August 5).
