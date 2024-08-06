Aug 06 2024 August 6, 2024 August 6, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka President declares Electricity and Fuel services essential

Gazette Sri Lanka

An Extraordinary Gazette has been issued declaring all services related to electricity supply and the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel as essential services.

It is reported that, on the instructions of Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickramasinghe, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake issued the gazette yesterday (August 5).

