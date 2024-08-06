17 candidates placed deposits for 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 6, 2024 - 9:53 am

A total of 17 candidates have officially placed their deposits with the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, marking their intention to run for the 2024 Presidential Election.

The candidates include a mix of independent contenders and representatives from various political parties.

Here are the candidates who have submitted their deposits so far:

Ranil Wickremesinghe – Independent candidate Sarath Keerthiratne – Independent candidate Oshala Herath – Representing the Abhinava Nivahal Peramuna A.S.P. Liyanage – From the Sri Lanka Labour Party Sajith Premadasa – Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya P.W.S.K. Bandaranayake – Candidate for the National Development Front Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Representing the National Democratic Front K.K. Piyadasa – Independent candidate Siritunga Jayasuriya – United Socialist Party candidate Ajantha De Zoysa – From the Ruhunu Janatha Peramuna K. Ananda Kularatne – Independent candidate Sarath Manamendra – Nawa Sihala Urumaya candidate Venerable Battaramulle Seelarathana Thero – Janasetha Peramuna candidate Venerable Akmeemana Dayarathana Thero – Independent candidate Siripala Amarasinghe – Independent candidate K.R. Krishan – Arunalu Janatha Peramuna candidate Sarath Fonseka – Independent candidate

UPDATE – 10:50 AM:

18. Anura Kumara Dissanayake – Jathika Jana Balawegaya candidate