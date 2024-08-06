Anura Kumara Dissanayake places deposit for 2024 Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 6, 2024 - 10:50 am

National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake has placed his deposit to contest the Presidential election in 2024.

NPP MP Vijitha Herath, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, and Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala arrived at the Election Commission this morning (August 6) to place the deposit on behalf of Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Speaking to the media, MP Vijitha Herath said, “The people of the country are ready to hand over the country’s power to Anura, so we laid the foundation for that.”