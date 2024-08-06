Sri Lanka raises senior citizens’ fixed deposit interest rates to 10%
The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has approved a proposal to raise the annual interest rates for senior citizens’ fixed deposits from 8.5% to 10%.
Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena stated that this increase will apply to deposits up to Rs. 1 million for a two-year term.
Speaking at the Cabinet press briefing today (August 06), Minister Gunawardena mentioned that the interest rate had significantly depreciated to 8.5%, leading senior citizens to withdraw their deposits.
Therefore, the proposal submitted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as Minister of Finance, to increase the interest rates on fixed deposits for senior citizens was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka raises senior citizens’ fixed deposit interest rates to 10% August 6, 2024
- Anura Kumara Dissanayake places deposit for 2024 Presidential Election August 6, 2024
- 17 candidates placed deposits for 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential Election August 6, 2024
- Sri Lanka President declares Electricity and Fuel services essential August 6, 2024
- Workers’ protest at Dematagoda Yard disrupts train services August 6, 2024