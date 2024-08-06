Sri Lanka Election Commission receives 99 complaints on Presidential Election

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka reported that as of 5:00 PM on Monday (August 5), they have received a total of 99 complaints related to the 2024 Presidential Election.

Out of these, 68 complaints were made to the National Centre for Election Complaint Management and 31 to the District Centres for Election Complaint Management.

All complaints are about breaches of election laws.

To improve the process, the Election Commission has introduced a new system for managing election complaints.

This system is a joint effort between the Sri Lanka Police and the Election Commission. It will be implemented starting tomorrow (August 7) in District Election Offices, Police Stations, and the National Election Commission.

The Sri Lanka Police stated that this new system will help prevent duplicate complaints and enable better monitoring of actions taken by relevant parties.