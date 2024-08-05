Sri Lanka’s postal voting application deadline today

With the announcement of the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka, the Election Commission of Sri Lanka has published a circular calling for applications for postal voting.

According to the Election Commission’s official website, postal voting applications must be completed and forwarded to the district election office of the district where the voter’s name is listed, certified by their institution’s certifying officer.

The Commission clarifies that any social media information suggesting an extension of the postal voting application deadline is false.

The acceptance of applications for postal voting ends today (August 5) and will not be postponed for any reason. Applicants and other voters can get information by visiting the website www.elections.gov.lk.

The Election Commission has also summoned heads of media organizations to a meeting today at the Election Commission office in Rajagiriya, following a special discussion with all District Election Officers last Saturday (August 3).

The 2024 presidential election is scheduled for September 21, 2024.

A total of 14 candidates have deposited the required security money, with 8 representing recognized political parties and 5 from other political parties or independent candidates.

Nominations for the Presidential Election will be accepted on August 15, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

To confirm your voter status, visit the Election Commission website at www.elections.gov.lk, select your preferred language, and enter your National ID number and registration district.